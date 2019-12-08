Governor Wrestlers Second at Mandan Invitational

MANDAN, N.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team opened it’s season with a second place finish at the Mandan Lions Invitational that wrapped up Saturday in Mandan, North Dakota. The Governors scored 320.5 t finish 18 points behind tournament champion Bismarck, North Dakota. Sturgis was third with 241 points. Regan Bollweg won a tournament championship at 195 defeating Clayton Smith in Sturgis with a pin. Preston Taylor of Pierre won the other championship for the Governors with a first period pin over KC Ortiz of West Fargo. Blake Judson of Pierre finished third at 106. Trey Lewis was fifth at 113. Kahlor Hindman was fifth at 120. Deegan Houska was 6th at 126. Heyden Schaffer was fourth at 132. Tyson Johnson finished fourth at 138. Jack Van Camp settled for second at 152. Jaret Clarke was 8th at 160. Maguire Raske had a third place finish at 170. Gavin Stotts was 8th at 182. And Jacob Larsen was 3rd at 220 as the Governors had every wrestler place in the tournament. The Governors will open the dual season on Thursday when they host Harrisburg at Riggs High gum and then travel to Rapid City to compete in the Rapid City Invitational on Friday and Saturday Results of the Mandan meet can be found on www.trackwrestling.com.