Governor Wrestlers Rated Number 1 Once Again

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestlilng team continues to hold on the number 1 ranking in the South Dakota Class A High School wrestling poll conducted by the Dakota Grappler website. The Governors widened their lead over runner up Stugis by 50 points (185 to 125). Aberdeen Central fell to third this week with Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens rounding out the top 5. In the individual ratings, the Governors have just 3 wrestlers rated number 1 in their weight class. Lincoln Turman (113), Micheal Lusk (132) and Spencer Sarringer (195) continue to hold on the top rankings. William Turman (120), Austin Senger (138) and Aric Williams (145) are rated second in their individual weight classes. Lucas Stoltenberg (182) and Levi Stoltenberg (220) are rated 4th this week while Jack Van Camp (106) and Ty Paulsen (285) are rated 7th this week.