Governor Wrestlers Rated 2nd in First Class A Poll of Season

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team is rated 2nd in the first Class A Dakota Grappler high school wrestling ratings. The Governors are second behind top rated Watertown. Rapid City Central is third in the ratings while Brandon Valley has the number 4 spot and Sturgis rounds out the top 5. Rapid City Stevens and Chamberlain are rated 6 and 7 this week while the remainder of the top 10 is Sioux Falls Roosevelt, Madison and Harrisburg. Vermillion and Yankton are 11th and 12th. Individual rankings have Nash Hutmacher of Chamberlain the top rated wrestler at 285. No member of the Pierre Governors hold down a number 1 rating with the higest rated wrestler Cade Hinkle who had the number 2 spot at 145.

Dakota Grappler Week 1 A Ratings

(www.dakotagrappler.com)