Governor Wrestlers Finish Third at Bismarck Rotary Invitational

BISMARCK, N.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team scored 186 to finish third Saturday at the Bismarck Rotary Club Invitational wrestling tournament in Bismarck, North Dakota. Rapid City Stevens captured the team title of the tournament with 211.5. Bismarck was second at 192.5 in the tournament that featured 32 teams. The Governors did not have any champions in the two day tournament and had 7 place winners. Lincoln Turman and Michael Lusk were runner up at 120 and 145. William Turman and Austin Senger had third place finishes at 132 and 160 ss did Maguire Raske at 170 for the Governors highest place finishes of the tournament. Gage Gehring was 4th at 195 and Hayden Schaffer placed 6th at 106. The Governors will have their first home ESD Conference dual on Tuesday when they host Mitchell at Riggs High Gym. That match will be covered on KGFX 1060/107.1 beginning at 6a:40 pm.

Bismarck Rotary Results for Pierre T.F. Riggs

152

Barry Browning (8-8) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Riley Waters (Sidney) 23-7 won by fall over Barry Browning (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 8-8 (Fall 3:44)

Cons. Round 1 – Christian Hanson (Bismarck St. Mary`s) 17-14 won by decision over Barry Browning (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 8-8 (Dec 3-2)

160

Austin Senger (18-3) placed 3rd and scored 20.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Austin Senger (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 18-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Austin Senger (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 18-3 won by decision over Tyler Erickson (Beulah/Hazen) 18-5 (Dec 7-4)

Quarterfinal – Austin Senger (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 18-3 won by major decision over Thomas Scheett (Bismarck Legacy) 19-9 (MD 12-4)

Semifinal – Tyler Clapp (Glendive Dawson County) 26-5 won by decision over Austin Senger (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 18-3 (Dec 6-2)

Cons. Semi – Austin Senger (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 18-3 won by major decision over Nathan Weigel (Napoleon) 22-4 (MD 8-0)

3rd Place Match – Austin Senger (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 18-3 won by decision over Collin Haar (Aberdeen Central) 21-4 (Dec 3-2)

170

Maguire Raske (13-5) placed 3rd and scored 22.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Maguire Raske (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Maguire Raske (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-5 won by tech fall over Jacob Carmichael (Minot) 20-13 (TF-1.5 4:13 (16-0))

Quarterfinal – Maguire Raske (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-5 won by major decision over Dillon Stoebner (Aberdeen Central) 10-11 (MD 13-4)

Semifinal – Kolby Kost (Rapid City Central) 34-1 won by fall over Maguire Raske (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-5 (Fall 3:50)

Cons. Semi – Maguire Raske (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-5 won by fall over Dylan Nieskens (Glasgow) 18-14 (Fall 0:47)

3rd Place Match – Maguire Raske (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-5 won by decision over Cade Pederson (West Fargo) 15-8 (Dec 5-3)

182

Garrett Leesman (1-4) place is unknown and scored 3.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Boehm (Mandan) 19-6 won by fall over Garrett Leesman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 1-4 (Fall 3:35)

Cons. Round 1 – Garrett Leesman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 1-4 won by fall over Quinn Lindenberg (Napoleon) 5-11 (Fall 0:14)

Cons. Round 2 – Brock Baker (Aberdeen Central) 7-7 won by fall over Garrett Leesman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 1-4 (Fall 3:51)

195

Gage Gehring (14-6) placed 4th and scored 22.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Gage Gehring (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 14-6 won by fall over Parker Nelson (Grand Forks Red River) 6-10 (Fall 3:18)

Champ. Round 2 – Gage Gehring (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 14-6 won by fall over Ryan Brink (Rapid City Stevens) 6-9 (Fall 1:03)

Quarterfinal – Matthew Kaylor (Bismarck Legacy) 34-2 won by fall over Gage Gehring (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 14-6 (Fall 1:36)

Cons. Round 4 – Gage Gehring (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 14-6 won by fall over Shane Kennedy (West Fargo Sheyenne) 6-5 (Fall 1:32)

Cons. Round 5 – Gage Gehring (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 14-6 won by decision over Ronald Wilkie III (Turtle Mountain) 26-7 (Dec 14-8)

Cons. Semi – Gage Gehring (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 14-6 won by fall over Ledgend Thorson (Watertown) 11-10 (Fall 3:16)

3rd Place Match – Anthony Knodell (Rapid City Stevens) 20-9 won in sudden victory – 1 over Gage Gehring (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 14-6 (SV-1 3-1)

220

Gunnar Gehring (4-8) place is unknown and scored 3.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Gunnar Gehring (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 4-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Marcus Goulet (Turtle Mountain) 14-12 won by fall over Gunnar Gehring (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 4-8 (Fall 0:30)

Cons. Round 2 – Gunnar Gehring (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 4-8 won by fall over James Strand (Fargo Davies) 5-10 (Fall 1:43)

Cons. Round 3 – Mathais Thompson (Rapid City Central) 24-12 won by fall over Gunnar Gehring (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 4-8 (Fall 0:46)

285

Pryce Dyk (12-8) place is unknown and scored 9.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jaden Oestern (Valley City) 18-3 won by fall over Pryce Dyk (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 12-8 (Fall 1:37)

Cons. Round 1 – Pryce Dyk (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 12-8 won by medical forfeit over Bennett Beehler (Bismarck High School) 0-2 (M. For.)

Cons. Round 2 – Pryce Dyk (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 12-8 won by fall over Jessie Archuletta (Dickinson) 0-2 (Fall 1:12)

Cons. Round 3 – Pryce Dyk (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 12-8 won by fall over Riley Roesler (Bismarck Century) 22-5 (Fall 6:27)

Cons. Round 4 – Ryan Horner (Sidney) 19-8 won by fall over Pryce Dyk (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 12-8 (Fall 2:39)

106

Hayden Shaffer (15-9) placed 6th and scored 17.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Hayden Shaffer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 15-9 won by fall over Hayden Johnsrud (Bismarck Century) 21-8 (Fall 1:35)

Champ. Round 2 – Darien Malone (Rapid City Stevens) 14-3 won by decision over Hayden Shaffer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 15-9 (Dec 9-8)

Cons. Round 2 – Hayden Shaffer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 15-9 won by decision over Brant Fisk (Devils Lake) 2-2 (Dec 8-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Hayden Shaffer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 15-9 won by fall over Tim Kadrmas (Bismarck Legacy) 4-2 (Fall 0:52)

Cons. Round 4 – Hayden Shaffer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 15-9 won by fall over Brock Fettig (Bismarck High School) 3-4 (Fall 3:46)

Cons. Round 5 – Hayden Shaffer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 15-9 won by fall over Kaleb Porter (West Fargo) 18-12 (Fall 0:48)

Cons. Semi – Ty Althoff (Watertown) 20-3 won by decision over Hayden Shaffer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 15-9 (Dec 5-0)

5th Place Match – Darien Malone (Rapid City Stevens) 14-3 won by major decision over Hayden Shaffer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 15-9 (MD 11-2)

113

Jace Bench-Bresher (9-3) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Thomas (Fargo South) 23-6 won by decision over Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 9-3 (Dec 11-8)

Cons. Round 1 – Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 9-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Dominik Colicheski (Rapid City Stevens) 10-5 won by fall over Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 9-3 (Fall 2:54)

120

Lincoln Turman (14-1) placed 2nd and scored 24.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Lincoln Turman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 14-1 won by fall over Mason Stoick (Watertown) 13-9 (Fall 1:03)

Champ. Round 2 – Lincoln Turman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 14-1 won by tech fall over Jakob Blumhagen (Bismarck Legacy) 10-15 (TF-1.5 2:56 (15-0))

Quarterfinal – Lincoln Turman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 14-1 won by major decision over Kade Graves (Sidney) 26-4 (MD 9-1)

Semifinal – Lincoln Turman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 14-1 won by decision over Ethan Bowman (Jamestown) 20-5 (Dec 3-1)

1st Place Match – Laken Boese (Bismarck High School) 27-3 won by decision over Lincoln Turman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 14-1 (Dec 8-6)

120

Daniel Tafoya (1-3) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 – Ethan Thibeault (Rapid City Central) 11-8 won by fall over Daniel Tafoya (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 1-3 (Fall 1:46)

Cons. Round 1 – Daniel Tafoya (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 1-3 won by fall over Derek Guevara (Carter High School) 19-12 (Fall 4:03)

Cons. Round 2 – Logen Fischer (Rapid City Stevens) 16-11 won by fall over Daniel Tafoya (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 1-3 (Fall 4:01)

126

Tyson Johnson (2-4) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 – Christian Dean (Sidney) 23-5 won by major decision over Tyson Johnson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 2-4 (MD 10-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Tyson Johnson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 2-4 won by fall over DeShaun Lewis (Grand Forks Central) 3-7 (Fall 2:11)

Cons. Round 2 – Jack Van Camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 12-8 won by fall over Tyson Johnson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 2-4 (Fall 2:19)

126

Jack Van Camp (12-8) place is unknown and scored 8.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jack Van Camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 12-8 won by fall over Michael Fugman (Aberdeen Central) 2-9 (Fall 1:00)

Champ. Round 2 – Ryan Ripplinger (Bismarck High School) 26-2 won by fall over Jack Van Camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 12-8 (Fall 1:42)

Cons. Round 2 – Jack Van Camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 12-8 won by fall over Tyson Johnson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 2-4 (Fall 2:19)

Cons. Round 3 – Jack Van Camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 12-8 won by decision over Alec Humble (Grand Forks Central) 17-8 (Dec 7-2)

Cons. Round 4 – Robert Coyle III (Watertown) 19-5 won by decision over Jack Van Camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 12-8 (Dec 6-0)

132

William Turman (14-2) placed 3rd and scored 23.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – William Turman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 14-2 won by fall over Braden Hatcher (Jamestown) 17-9 (Fall 1:21)

Champ. Round 2 – William Turman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 14-2 won by fall over Levi Lang (Napoleon) 6-6 (Fall 4:44)

Quarterfinal – William Turman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 14-2 won by major decision over Izaiah Bitz (Bismarck Century) 20-6 (MD 9-0)

Semifinal – Spencer Stockman (Rapid City Stevens) 23-2 won in sudden victory – 1 over William Turman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 14-2 (SV-1 2-0)

Cons. Semi – William Turman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 14-2 won by decision over Ethan Fleck (Mandan) 21-12 (Dec 3-0)

3rd Place Match – William Turman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 14-2 won by fall over Matt Reyling (Glasgow) 24-7 (Fall 1:42)

138

Cade Hinkle (11-7) place is unknown and scored 8.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Trevon McClaanahan (Minot) 27-8 won by fall over Cade Hinkle (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 11-7 (Fall 4:38)

Cons. Round 1 – Cade Hinkle (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 11-7 won by fall over Jackson Burchill (Wahpeton) 4-6 (Fall 0:31)

Cons. Round 2 – Cade Hinkle (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 11-7 won by fall over Nolan Behrens (Napoleon) 9-11 (Fall 0:43)

Cons. Round 3 – Cade Hinkle (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 11-7 won by major decision over Clay LaRocque (Turtle Mountain) 9-10 (MD 9-1)

Cons. Round 4 – Jace Winter (Sidney) 24-8 won by decision over Cade Hinkle (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 11-7 (Dec 5-2)

145

Michael Lusk (12-2) placed 2nd and scored 26.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Michael Lusk (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 12-2 won by fall over James Fisk (Devils Lake) 1-2 (Fall 1:47)

Champ. Round 2 – Michael Lusk (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 12-2 won by fall over Clint Coleman (Bismarck Century) 17-10 (Fall 3:41)

Quarterfinal – Michael Lusk (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 12-2 won by fall over Austin Cihak (Aberdeen Central) 14-9 (Fall 3:30)

Semifinal – Michael Lusk (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 12-2 won by decision over Cooper Voorhees (Rapid City Stevens) 26-8 (Dec 5-3)

1st Place Match – Devin Steidler (Bismarck High School) 23-0 won by decision over Michael Lusk (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 12-2 (Dec 4-3)