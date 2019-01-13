Governor Wrestlers Finish 3rd at Mitchell

MITCHELL, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team scored 108 points to finish third in the Jerry Opbroek Mitchell Invitational Wrestling tournament Saturday in Mitchell. Rapid City Stevens won the tournament team title. The Governors had 6 place winners and 2 individual champions. Cade Hinkle at 145 and Maguire Raske at 170 won individual titles. Jack Van Camp at 138 and Gage Gehring at 195 finished runner up.

106

Blake Judson (11-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Prelim – Connor Hanson (Watertown) 19-11 won by major decision over Blake Judson (Pierre) 11-9 (MD 14-2)

Quarterfinal – Riley Weber (Parkston) 9-2 won by fall over Blake Judson (Pierre) 11-9 (Fall 1:13)

113

Deegan Houska (11-5) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Connor Schneider (Watertown) 22-7 won by fall over Deegan Houska (Pierre) 11-5 (Fall 0:51)

Cons. Round 1 – Deegan Houska (Pierre) 11-5 won by decision over Riley Roberts (Wagner) 10-10 (Dec 7-4)

Cons. Semi – Lane Miller (Howard) 20-4 won by major decision over Deegan Houska (Pierre) 11-5 (MD 8-0)

120

Hayden Shaffer (13-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Logen Fischer (Rapid City Stevens) 27-12 won by decision over Hayden Shaffer (Pierre) 13-9 (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Kieffer Klinkhammer (Howard) 22-10 won by decision over Hayden Shaffer (Pierre) 13-9 (Dec 4-1)

126

Jace Bench-Bresher (11-3) placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Cody Stockman (Rapid City Stevens) 17-10 won by decision over Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre) 11-3 (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre) 11-3 won by decision over Logan Desersa (Sturgis) 9-14 (Dec 6-2)

Cons. Semi – Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre) 11-3 won by decision over Riley Genzlinger (Howard) 17-7 (Dec 7-2)

3rd Place Match – Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre) 11-3 won by decision over Mason Stoick (Watertown) 20-8 (Dec 6-2)

132

Tyson Johnson (15-4) placed 3rd and scored 11.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Tyson Johnson (Pierre) 15-4 won by decision over Jaxson Waugh (Watertown) 18-8 (Dec 9-4)

Semifinal – Ryder Rogotzke (East Ridge) 8-0 won by fall over Tyson Johnson (Pierre) 15-4 (Fall 2:49)

Cons. Semi – Tyson Johnson (Pierre) 15-4 won by major decision over Noah Mahoney (Parkston) 10-8 (MD 12-1)

3rd Place Match – Tyson Johnson (Pierre) 15-4 won by decision over Declan Malone (Rapid City Stevens) 23-12 (Dec 3-0)

138

Jack Van Camp (15-4) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 15-4 won by fall over Perry Ketelsen (Sturgis) 14-14 (Fall 3:43)

Semifinal – Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 15-4 won by fall over Rocky Berg (Parkston) 9-3 (Fall 4:35)

1st Place Match – Hunter Lyden (East Ridge) 31-2 won by fall over Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 15-4 (Fall 3:41)

145

Cade Hinkle (15-4) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Cade Hinkle (Pierre) 15-4 won by fall over Tyson Degen (Mitchell) 8-4 (Fall 2:39)

Semifinal – Cade Hinkle (Pierre) 15-4 won by fall over Grant Wirkus (Watertown) 9-6 (Fall 0:19)

1st Place Match – Cade Hinkle (Pierre) 15-4 won by decision over Royce Hogue (East Ridge) 24-8 (Dec 5-3)

152

Lee Snyder (12-7) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Cooper Voorhees (Rapid City Stevens) 29-1 won by fall over Lee Snyder (Pierre) 12-7 (Fall 4:50)

Cons. Round 1 – Lee Snyder (Pierre) 12-7 won by fall over Preston Nedved (Wagner) 10-12 (Fall 3:22)

Cons. Semi – Jake Werner (Watertown) 22-4 won by major decision over Lee Snyder (Pierre) 12-7 (MD 11-2)

160

Jaret Clarke (3-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Brett Konst (Sturgis) 18-9 won by fall over Jaret Clarke (Pierre) 3-10 (Fall 1:29)

Cons. Round 1 – Tucker Vilhauer (Mitchell) 12-9 won by fall over Jaret Clarke (Pierre) 3-10 (Fall 1:52)

170

Maguire Raske (15-5) placed 1st and scored 18.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Maguire Raske (Pierre) 15-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Maguire Raske (Pierre) 15-5 won by decision over Caleb Brink (Rapid City Stevens) 22-11 (Dec 3-0)

1st Place Match – Maguire Raske (Pierre) 15-5 won by decision over Sam Stroup (Watertown) 23-5 (Dec 8-3)

182

Garrett Leesman (9-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Garrett Leesman (Pierre) 9-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Isaac Feldhaus (Howard) 21-8 won by decision over Garrett Leesman (Pierre) 9-5 (Dec 3-0)

Cons. Semi – Ryan Brink (Rapid City Stevens) 17-9 won by decision over Garrett Leesman (Pierre) 9-5 (Dec 1-0)

195

Gage Gehring (14-6) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Gage Gehring (Pierre) 14-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Gage Gehring (Pierre) 14-6 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Slayton Neugebauer (Parkston) 15-6 (UTB 6-5)

1st Place Match – EJ Leetch (Howard) 22-2 won by decision over Gage Gehring (Pierre) 14-6 (Dec 8-4)

220

James Lees (11-7) placed 3rd and scored 12.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – James Lees (Pierre) 11-7 won by decision over Trevor Petrik (Howard) 13-11 (Dec 3-1)

Semifinal – KJ St. Pierre (Wagner) 15-2 won by major decision over James Lees (Pierre) 11-7 (MD 8-0)

Cons. Semi – James Lees (Pierre) 11-7 won in sudden victory – 1 over Mac Freidel (Watertown) 12-12 (SV-1 2-1)

3rd Place Match – James Lees (Pierre) 11-7 won by fall over Clayton Smith (Sturgis) 16-13 (Fall 3:38)

285

Preston Taylor (13-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Beau Foote (Mitchell) 16-2 won by major decision over Preston Taylor (Pierre) 13-5 (MD 13-1)

Cons. Round 1 – Preston Taylor (Pierre) 13-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Semi – Lincoln Stahl (Watertown) 13-4 won by decision over Preston Taylor (Pierre) 13-5 (Dec 6-5)