Governor Wrestlers ESD CHAMPIONS

HARRISBURG, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team closed out the regular season with a 51-18 win over Harrisburg on Friday night and captured the outright ESD regular season championship and finished the year unbeaten in duals. The Governors won four matches by pin including the last 2 at 220 and 285 with James Lees and Preston Taylor. Daniel Tofoya at 126 won by a pin as did Cade Hinkle at 145. Next up for the Governors is the Region 3A tournament next Saturday.

Pierre T.F. Riggs (PTFR) 51.0 Harrisburg (HARR) 18.0

106: Blake Judson (PTFR) over Logan O`Connor (HARR) (Dec 12-6) 113: Kahlor Hindman (PTFR) over Soren Aadland (HARR) (MD 8-0) 120: Daniel Tafoya (PTFR) over Jagger Gribble (HARR) (Fall 3:42) 126: Jace Bench-Bresher (PTFR) over Jadyn Schilling (HARR) (MD 17-6) 132: Tyson Johnson (PTFR) over Max Johnson (HARR) (Dec 5-2) 138: Jack Van Camp (PTFR) over Ryan Hirschkorn (HARR) (TF 18-1 4:00) 145: Cade Hinkle (PTFR) over Dylan Hage (HARR) (Fall 1:43) 152: Lee Snyder (PTFR) over Jace Jones (HARR) (Dec 9-5) 160: Mason Schoenhard (HARR) over Jaret Clarke (PTFR) (Fall 0:54) 170: Ryan Meyer (HARR) over Weston Gravatt (PTFR) (Fall 1:28) 182: Maguire Raske (PTFR) over Carter Tuntland (HARR) (TF 15-0 3:09) 195: Gavin Gulbranson (HARR) over Jacob Larson (PTFR) (Fall 0:48) 220: James Lees (PTFR) over Ayden Viox (HARR) (Fall 4:23) 285: Preston Taylor (PTFR) over Austin Abrahamson (HARR) (Fall 0:34)