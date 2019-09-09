Governor Volleyball Wins Twice Over the Weekend

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor volleyball team improved their winning streak to 3 straight with a pair of straight 3 game sweeps over Sturgis and Spearfish over the weekend. On Friday the Governors took on Sturgis and won in 3 games by set scores of 25-15, 25-9, 25-22 and then went to Spearfish on Saturday winning another 3 straight game set by scores of 25-14, 25-13, 25-14. There were no individual statistics made available on the matches. Pierre improves to 3 and 2 on the season as they to matches this week on the schedule and both on the road. Pierre will travel to Sioux Falls to face Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Thursday and then go to Aberdeen to face Aberdeen Central on Saturday.