Governor Volleyball Wins on Saturday

BOX ELDER, S.D. – The Pierre Governor volleyball team got back to the .500 ma3k with a 4 game victory over Douglas on Saturday in Box Elder. The Governors controlled the first two matches winning 25-19, 25-10. Douglas bounced back in game 3 as they won a thrilling 25-23 match before Pierre regaining control in the 4th game to claim a 25-11 win. With the win Pierre improved to 5 and 5 on the season. The Govs return to action on Thursday when they host Aberdeen Central.