Governor Volleyball Stymied Again

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor volleyball team had to move their home court to Ft. Pierre due to the massive power outage in Pierre on Thursday night and started strong but finished on the short end of a 3-1 count to Sioux Falls Washington. The Governors won the first game 25-23 but struggled in the next three to lose 25-16, 25-12, 25-17. Again Pierre had struggles at the net with Emry Heiss having 8 kills to lead the way. She also had 4 blocks. Kenzie Kuxhaus had 13 digs and Miah Kienholz had 31 saves. Phekran Kong led Washington with 15 kills followed by Laura Patterson’s 12. Kong had 8 blocks and Sydni Schetnan 7. Petterson led the Warriors in digs with 19 and Morgan Bischoff had 40 assists for Sioux Falls. The Governors have now dropped 4 consecutive matches as they are off until a week from tonight (Friday) when they host Sioux Falls Lincoln.