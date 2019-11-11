Governor Volleyball SoDak 16 Start Time Set

PIERRE, S.D. – The starting time for Thursday’s SoDak 16 volleyball matchup between Pierre and Sioux Falls Washington in Sioux Falls on Thursday has been established. The start time for the game will be a 6 pm for the matchup of number 12 Pierre against number 5 Sioux Falls Washington. The game is also a rematch of last year’s SoDak 16 contest which Washington won. Sioux Falls won the regular season matchup between the two teams in Pierre back in September. The winner of Thursday’s game will advance to the State Class A Volleyball tournament next week in Sioux Falls.