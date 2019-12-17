Governor Volleyball Post Season Awards Handed Out
PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor volleyball team met for one final time last night (Monday) for their annual post season awards banquet. Governor head volleyball coach Kacy Kienholz handed out end of the season awards. The award winners are as follows:
Varsity: offensive MVP: Raegan Wiebe
Defensive MVP: Kenzie Kuxhaus
Heart of a Governor Award: Emry Heiss
JV: Offensive: Kenzie Gronlund
Defensive: Austyn Wiebe
Coaches Award: Morkeia Mutchelknaus
The Governors season ended in the SoDak 16 tournament as they were beaten by Sioux Falls Washington.