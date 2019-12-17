Governor Volleyball Post Season Awards Handed Out

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor volleyball team met for one final time last night (Monday) for their annual post season awards banquet. Governor head volleyball coach Kacy Kienholz handed out end of the season awards. The award winners are as follows:

Varsity: offensive MVP: Raegan Wiebe

Defensive MVP: Kenzie Kuxhaus

Heart of a Governor Award: Emry Heiss

JV: Offensive: Kenzie Gronlund

Defensive: Austyn Wiebe

Coaches Award: Morkeia Mutchelknaus

The Governors season ended in the SoDak 16 tournament as they were beaten by Sioux Falls Washington.