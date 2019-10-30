Governor Volleyball Ends 5 Game Losing Streak

BROOKINGS, S.D, – The Pierre Governor volleyball team ended a 5 game losing skid with a 3-1 victory over the Brookings Bobcats Tuesday night in ESD Volleyball in Brookings. Brookings won the first game 25-13 before Pierre decided to show up and sweep the next three by scores of 25-19, 25-21, 25-21. Addy Smith led the way for the Governors at the net with 14 kills while Emry Heiss added 9. Pierre also served well on the match as Kodi Severyn had 5 service aces and Miah Kienholz had 3. The win improved the Governors record to 7 and 11 and they moved up a notch to 11th in the SoDak 16 seeding standings with two games left to play in the regular season. Pierre will have 13 days before their next match when they travel to Mitchell. Brookings fell to 8 and 17 on the season and remained 13th in the SoDak 16 standings.