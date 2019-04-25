Governor Tennis Win Streak Snapped

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor tennis team had their 3 match dual winning streak snapped on Thursday when they dropped a 5-4 verdict to Aberdeen Central at the Griffin Park Courts. Jace Wernsman improved to 9 and 4 on the season with a straight set win at number 1 singles while Grant Judson at number 5 and Luke Leingang at number 6 both won. Matt Hanson and Judson also teamed to win at number 2 doubles. The Governors are off for the weekend. They return to action on Monday next week when they travel to Mitchell to compete in a quadrangular with the Kernels, Vermillion and Yankton.

1S: Jace Wernsmann (P) def Nic Allen (AC) 6-0 7-5

2S: Luke Reierson (AC) def Matthew Hanson (P) 7-5 7-6 (5)

3S: Gabe Goetz (AC) def Blake Judson (P) 6-1 6-4

4S: Tristan Lickfelt (AC) def Ryan Warne (P) 6-3 6-1

5S: Grant Judson (P) def Zach Gonsor (AC) 6-2 7-6 (6)

6S: Luke Leingang (P) def Alex Tennant (AC) 6-0 6-2

1D: Nic Allen & Luke Reierson (AC) def Jace Wernsmann & Ryan Warne (P) 1-6 6-4 10-8

2D: Matthew Hanson & Grant Judson (P) def Zach Gonsor & Gabe Goetz (AC) 7-5 6-4

3D: Alex Tennant & Lincoln Wilkinson (AC) def Cole Nelson & Spencer Davis (P) 6-2 6-2