Governor Tennis Third in Own Invitational

PIERRE, S.D. – After going 4-1 in duals the first two days, the Pierre Governor Tennis team finished third on Saturday to wrap up their first Pierre Invitational tennis tournament. Rapid City Christian won the team title followed by Aberdeen Roncalli and then Pierre. Grant Judson and Luke Leingang won titles at number 5 and 6 singles while Jace Wernsmann lost in the championship match to settle for second. Cole Nelson and Spencer Davis also won a tournament title at number 3 doubles. The Governors wrap up the regular season with a dual against Milbank in Huron on Tuesday before playing in the ESD tournament in Brookings on Thursday.

Team Results

1st – Rapid City Christian – 280 points

2nd – Aberdeen Roncalli – 244 points

3rd – Pierre – 241 points

4th – Sioux Falls Christian – 214 points

5th – St Thomas More – 101 points

6th – Lennox – 88 points

7th – Madison 55 points

8th – Rapid City Central 16 points

1S – Jace Wernsmann placed 2nd and earned 40 team points

– Jace Wernsmann (P) def Tyler Plank (Lennox) 7-6 (2) 6-1

•Jace Wernsmann (P) def Sam Mortimer (STM) 7-6 (5) 4-6 11-9

•Joseph Goetz (Roncalli) def Jace Wernsmann 7-5 6-3

2S – Matthew Hanson did not place

• David Greni (R Christian) def Matthew Hanson (P) 6-4 6-1

•Jaxon Plank (Lennox) def Matthew Hanson (P) 8-4

3S – Blake Judson placed 5th and earned 10 team points

•Collin Harmelink (SFC) def Blake Judson (P) 6-2 4-6 12-10

•Blake Judson (P) def Nick Paikos (STM) 8-1

•Blake Judson (P) def Joe Zacher (Lennox) 9-8 (4)

4S – Ryan Warne placed 6th and scored 4 team points

•Jadon Munson (SFC) def Ryan Warne (P) 6-4 6-1

•Ryan Warne (P) def Seth Fernau (Madison) 8-5

•Matt Fahrni (Roncalli) def Ryan Warne (P) 8-4

5S – Grant Judson placed 1st and scored 36 team points

•Grant Judson (P) def Tyler Wardner (Madison) 6-1 6-1

•Grant Judson (P) def Carter Janssen (STM) 6-1 6-4

•Grant Judson (P) def Eli Goddard (R Chr) 6-2 6-4

6S – Luke Leingang placed 1st and scored 30 team points

•Luke Leingang (P) def Layne Lunstra (Lennox) 6-2 6-1

•Luke Leingang (P) def Jackson Henrich (Roncalli) 6-2 6-2

•Luke Leingang (P) def Easton Prins (SFC) 6-1 6-1

1D – Jace Wernsmann & Ryan Warne placed 3rd and scored 33 team points

•Jace Wernsmann & Ryan Warne (P) def Sam Mortimer & Baxter Meyer (STM) 6-2 7-5

•Thomas Postma & David Greni (R Chr) def Jace Wernsmann & Ryan Warne (P) 6-3 7-6 (2)

•Jace Wernsmann & Ryan Warne (P) def Landon Levenhagen & Daniel Puumala (SFC) 8-5

2D – Matthew Hanson & Grant Judson placed 2nd and scored 40 team points

•Matthew Hanson & Grant Judson (P) def Nick Kessler & Tyler Wardner (Madison) 6-2 6-1

•Matthew Hanson & Grant Judson (P) def Jadon Munson & Jackson Woodward (SFC) 6-3 6-4

•Drake Beckloff & Nathan Schlauger (R Chr) def Matthew Hanson & Grant Judson (P) 6-3 6-4

3D – Cole Nelson & Spencer Davis placed 1st and scored 48 team points

•Cole Nelson & Spencer Davis (P) def Sam Evans & Carter Janssen (STM) 7-5 6-4

•Cole Nelson & Spencer Davis (P) def Eli Goddard & Joe Schneller (R Chr) 2-6 6-4 10-8

•Cole Nelson & Spencer Davis (P) def Kaleb Lunstra & Will Daugherty (Lennox) 6-2 6-