Governor Tennis Loses Two Matches Monday in Mitchell

May 1, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

MITCHELL, S.D. – The Pierre Governor tennis team lost a pair of matches on Monday in Mitchell but they also won a match, due to forfeit. The Governors were defeated 8-1 by Yankton and 9-0 by Mitchell in pair of ESD Conference duals. The Governors win was by forfeit over Vermillion. Pierre’s record is now 3 and 11 in duals on the season as they return to action on thursday hosting a pair of duals against Lennox and St. Thomas More at the Griffen Park Courts.
Yankton def Pierre 8-1
1S: Rockne (Y) def Wersnmann 6-1 6-1
2S: Mooney (Y) def Warne 6-3 6-0
3S: Hanson def Dyskstra (Y) 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 10-2
4S: Klimisch (Y) def Adam 7-5 6-1
5S: Sawatzke (Y) def G Judson 6-1 6-0
6S: Becker (Y) def Leingang 6-1 6-0
1D: Rockne & Mooney (Y) def Wernsmann & Hanson 6-0 6-3
2D: Klimisch & Becker (Y) def Warne & Adam 6-2 6-3
3D: Dykstra & Sawatzke (Y) def Judson & Judson 6-3 6-4
Pierre def Vermillion by forfeit
Mitchell def Pierre 9-0
1S: Suelflow (M) def Wernsmann 6-2 6-3
2S: Cavanaugh (M) def Warne 6-1 6-0
3S: Loes (M) def Hanson 6-1 6-1
4S: Miller (M) def Adam 6-1 6-0
5S: Clark (M) def G Judson 6-1 6-0
6S: R Bergeson (M) def Leingang 6-0 6-1
1D: Suelflow & Cavanaugh (M) def Wernsmann & Hanson 6-1 6-3
2D: Loes & Miller (M) def Warne & Adam 6-2 6-1
3D: A Bergeson & Johnson (M) def Judson & Judson 6-0 6-1


