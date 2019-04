Governor Tennis Goes 2-1 Saturday

HURON, S.D. – The Pierre Governor tennis team went 2 and 1 Saturday at a quadrangular in Huron. The Governors opened the day with a 5-4 win over Huron and then followed that up with a 6-3 victory over ESD tennis powerhouse Watertown. The day ended with Pierre dropping a 9-0 verdict to defending state champion Sioux Falls Lincoln. Jace Wernsmann won twice at number 1 singles and teamed with Ryan Warne to go 2-1 at number 1 doubles.

Pierre defeats Huron 5-4

1S- Jace Wernsmann (P) def Brenden Schlader (H) 10-7

2S- Matthew Hanson (P) def Reese Uecker (H) 10-0

3S- Eh Dah (H) def Blake Judson (P) 10-4

4S- Eh Kalu (H) def Ryan Warne (P) 10-3

5S- Roger Federer (H) def Grant Judson (P) 10-7

6S- Luke Leingang (P) def Tyrese Theus (H) 10-8

1D- Jace Wernsmann & Ryan Warne (P) def Brenden Schlader & Reese Uecker (H) 11-10 (8-6)

2D- Eh Dah & Eh Kalu (H) def Grant Judson & Matthew Hanson (P) 10-6

3D- Cole Nelson & Spencer Davis def Roger Puterbaugh & Moo Sher Shay (H) 11-9

Pierre def Watertown 6-3

1S- Jace Wernsmann (P) def Drew Veflin (W) 10-6

2S- Matthew Hanson (P) def Jared Dale (W) 10-5

3S- Blake Judson (P) def Adam Kays (W) 10-3

4S- Ryan Warne (P) def Mark Mahowald (W) 10-3

5S- Jacob Meester (W) def Grant Judson (P) 11-9

6S- Luke Leingang (P) def Curtis Snowden (W) 10-1

1D- Jace Wernsmann & Ryan Warne (P) def Jared Dale & Drew Veflin (W) 11-9

2D- Adam Kays & Sam Mahowald (W) def Grant Judson & Matthew Hanson (P) 10-8

3D- Jacob Meester & Mark Mahowald (W) def Cole Nelson & Spencer Davis (P) 11-10 (7-5)

Sioux Falls Lincoln defeats Pierre 9-0

1S- Sam Dobbs (SFL) def Jace Wernsmann (P) 10-0

2S- Gage Gohl (SFL) def Matthew Hanson (P) 10-3

3S- Rahul Giri (SFL) def Blake Judson (P) 10-0

4S- Landon DeBoer (SFL) def Ryan Warne (P) 10-2

5S- Rocky McKenzie (SFL) def Grant Judson (P) 10-4

6S- Gavin Schmidt (SFL) def Luke Leingang (P) 10-8

1D- Sam Dobbs & Gage Gohl (SFL) def Jace Wernsmann & Ryan Warne (P) 10-2

2D- Rahul Giri & Landon DeBoer (SFL) def Grant Judson & Matthew Hanson (P) 10-0

3D- Rocky McKenzie & Gavin Schmidt (SFL) def Cole Nelson & Spencer Davis (P) 10-2