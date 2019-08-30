Governor Tennis goes 1 and 2 in Duals in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pierre Governor girls tennis team won one dual of the 3 they played in Rapid City prior to the Rapid City Invitational tennis tournament which got underway Friday afternoon. On Thursday, the Governors were shut out by Brandon Valley 9-0 but they bounced back and got their first dual win of the season when they defeated Spearfish 7-2. On Friday, the Governors played Rapid City Stevens and was beaten 8-1. The lone win for the Governors was at number 3 singles when Jocelyn Corrales picked the win over Stevens.