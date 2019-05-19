Governor Tennis Finishes 9th at State Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Pierre Governor tennis team finished off a successful season by cracking the top 10 as the State High School Tennis Tournament wrapped up Saturday in Sioux Falls. The Governors scored 203 points to finish 9th in the team standings. Sioux Falls Lincoln won it’s 6th straight state title as they outdueled Sioux Falls O’Gorman on Saturday. The Governors had 3 top 10 place finishers as Grant Judson and Luke Leingang both finished third at number 5 and 6 flight singles and Jace Wernsman finished his high school career with a 7th place finish at number 1 singles. To view results from the State High School Tennis tournament log onto www.sdhsaa.com