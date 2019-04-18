Governor Tennis a Winner in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The Pierre Governor tennis team picked up a victory on Thursday as they downed Aberdeen Roncalli 7-2. The Govs won all 3 doubles matches and 4 of the 6 single matches played in the dual. The Governors match with Aberdeen Central was not played. It has been rescheduled to April 25th.

Pierre defeat Aberdeen Roncalli 7-2

1S: Jace Wernsmann (P) def Jackson Henrich (AR) 6-1 6-0

2S: Spencer Titus (AR) def Matthew Hanson (P) 6-2 6-1

3S: Gray Imbery (AR) def Blake Judson (P) 6-2 7-5

4S: Ryan Warne (P) def Michael Garofalo (AR) 6-4 6-1

5S: Grant Judson (P) def Carson Hellwig (AR) 6-1 6-3

6S: Luke Leingang (P) def Gavin Heier (AR) 6-1 6-2

1D: Jace Wernsmann & Ryan Warne (P) def Jackson Henrich & Spencer Titus (AR) 6-4 6-2

2D: Grant Judson & Matthew Hanson (P) def Gray Imbery & Michael Garofalo (AR) 7-5 7-5

3D: Cole Nelson & Spencer Davis (P) def Carson Hellwig & Gavin Heier (AR) 6-1 7-6 (7-4)

Pierre against Aberdeen Central postponed to Thursday April 25th in Pierre