Governor Tennis 7th at ESD

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Pierre Governor tennis team finished a disappointing 7th Friday at the ESD Tennis tournament in Brookings. Brandon Valley ran away with the team title scoring 354. Yankton was second with 275 and 5 time defending champion Mitchell was third. The Governors scored 84 points but did have several players place in the tournament. Luke Leingang got to the championship match before losing at number 5 singles. Jace Wernsman at number 1 and Grant Judson at numbea 5 singles both finished third. Full results of the tournament are in the link below. The Governors close out the season on Thursday, Friday and Saturday when they compete in the State High School tennis tournament in Sioux Falls.

Boys ESD 2019 BracketsScoring