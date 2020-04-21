Governor Summer Wrestling Camps in Wait and See Mode

PIERRE, S.D. – Summer Sports camps are all on hold during the Coronavirus (COVID 19) Pandemic. That includes the Pierre Governor Wrestling Camps and any team camps that were on the schedule. Pierre Governor head wrestling coach Shawn Lewis says until there is more direction from the Governors office, Department of Health and the CDC, the camps are all on a wait see mode.

The Governor has repeatedly said the Peak of the Virus won’t hit until mid June but then will get better. That could push at least some of the camps back to July or August which coach Lewis says is a do-able thing.

In the meantime, wrestlers do have some options according to the Governor head coach in the form of online training.

No matter what happens this summer and whether athltes have a camp or any camps, coach Lewis is hoping that some form of normality can be found for his athletes.