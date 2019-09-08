Governor Soceer Ties and Fall Short

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pierre Governor soccer teams wrapped up their weekend games in Rapid City on Saturday. The Governor girls played to a 2-2 tie with the Cobblers after finishing with a tie against Rapid City Stevens on Friday. In Saturday’s tie with the Cobblers, Kyanne Beck and Paige Isburg scored goals for Pierre who saw their record go to 2-2-2 on the season. Zn the boys game, coming off a 2-1 win over Stevens on Friday, the Governors came up short against the RC Central dropping a 1-0 contest. With the loss, the Governors fell to 1-3-2 on the season. The two squads will host Huron for the annual homecoming soccer games on Thursday at the Pierre Indian Learning Center soccer fields.