Governor Soccer Wins and Ties Against Spearfish

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor Girls and Boys Soccer teams did not lose on Tuesday in their home opener against Spearfish at the Pierre Indian Lerning Center Soccer Fields. The Governor girls got their first win with a 3-1 victory while the Governor boys and Spearfish played to a 1-1 tie. In the Girls game, Avery Davis scored twice for Pierre at the 24th and 39th minutes of the game. Caytee Williams also scored for Pierre at the 38 minute mark. Janaina Zanin and Williams also had an assist in the victory. In the boys contest, Carson Murphy scored on a header from an assist by Hudson McLaury at the 15 minute mark of the first half to give Pierre a 1-0 lead, but Spearfish tied the game 5 minutes later and the second half was played to be scoreless. With the win the Governor Girls are 1-1 on the season while the Governor boys are 0-1-1 on the season. Pierre will host Aberdeen in their third games of the season on Saturday.