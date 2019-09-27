Governor Soccer Splits Matches on Thursday

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor soccer teams had different results Thursday night as they had Senior Day at the Pierre Indian Learning Center Soccer fields in a matchup against Brookings. In the boys contest, the Governor offense went dry for a second consecutive match as Brookings pulled out a 2-0 victory. The Governor girls found some offense in their 3-1 win over Brookings ending a a 2 skid where the Governor girls were shut out. The Governors are back on the field tomorrow morning when they host Huron in a make up game from two weeks ago.