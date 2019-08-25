Governor Soccer Shut Out Twice

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor boys and girls soccer teams were shutout for the second time in three games on Saturday at the Pierre Indian Learning Center Soccer Fields. The Governor boys played a strong game defensively but Aberdeen found the net once and that was all they needed in a 1-0 victory over the Governors. The defending two time State Class AA champion Governor girls team also could not find the net and a few more defensive breakdowns in a 3-0 setback to Aberdeen. In the boys match, Jelanie Peters scored on a first half penalty kick for Aberdeen that eventually was the game winner. Aberdeen has allowed only two goals in 3 games so far this season, Julia Schriver scored a pair of goals for Aberdeen and Taryn Hettich added a goal for the Golden Eagles wbo are 2-0-1 to begin the season, Pierre had 17 shots with 9 shots on goal. Gaoltender Miriam Thompson had 9 saves for Pierre in net. The Governor girls fall to 1-2-0 on the season. Aberdeen also won the JV contest with a 5-0 victory over Pierre. The boys JV score was not reported.