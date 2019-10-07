Governor Soccer Set for Playoffs

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota High School Activities Association released the playoff pairings for the Class AA and Class A soccer post season on Sunday. Both the Pierre Governor boys and girls squads made the playoffs. The Governor boys, after missing the playoffs last season will be the 15th seed and will travel to Sioux Falls to face Sioux Falls Roosevelt, the second seed, at Howard Wood Field. The Governor girls meanwhile are the two time defending champions but are the 9th seed this season and will go on the road to Sioux Falls to face 8th seed O’Gorman on Tuesday. Starting times for the games have not been determined as of press time.