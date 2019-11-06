Governor Soccer Meets for Last Time

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor soccer team met for the final time on Tuesday night as they had their end of the season awards banquet. First year head coach Matt DeBoer handed individual awards that inlcuded Clay Alban and Cam Ahartz recieving the varsity Most Valuable Player awards. Alban was the named the Defensive Player of the Year while Carsten Miller was the Offensive Player of the Year and Jack Walsh earned the Most Improved Player of the Year award. Ahartz was recognized for his second team All State award while Alban and Miller were recognized for the All ESD and All ESD Honorable Mention. Four players of the squad was named Academic All State. They were Alban, Walsh, Sawyer Lee and Caden Davis. The Govenor Junior Varsity MVP award was won by George Stalley. Stalley also was the JV Offensive Player of the Year award winner and Cayden Morris was the Defensive Player of the Year. The JV Most Improved Player was Weston Northrup. The Governors finished with a 2-8-2 record and made the playoffs losing in the first round to eventual State Champion Sioux Falls Roosevelt.