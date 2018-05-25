  • Home > 
Governor Requests Flags At Half-Staff On Memorial Day Morning

May 25, 2018

 

Gov. Dennis Daugaard asks that flags be flown at half-staff on the morning of Memorial Day, Monday, May 28, in observance of fallen military service members.

President Donald Trump has proclaimed Memorial Day as a Day of Prayer for Permanent Peace and has called on governors of the United States to request flags at half-staff until noon and then at full-staff from noon until sunset.

The President has designated the hour beginning at 11 a.m., local time, to unite in prayer. He also urges Americans to observe a National Moment of Remembrance beginning at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day.


