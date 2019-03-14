Governor Orders Closure of State Government Offices in 49 Counties For Thursday Due to Storm

Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered the closure of state government offices in 49 South Dakota counties for Thursday due to the snowstorm and flooding that continue to impact the state.

The list includes all 39 counties where offices were closed Wednesday as well as 10 other counties. All of the counties are included in either a blizzard warning or a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service.

Counties included in the closure order are:

Aurora, Beadle, Bennett, Bon Homme, Brown, Brule, Buffalo, Butte, Campbell, Charles Mix, Corson, Custer, Davison, Dewey, Douglas, Edmunds, Fall River, Faulk, Gregory, Haakon, Hand, Hanson, Harding, Hughes, Hutchinson, Hyde, Jackson, Jerauld, Jones, Kingsbury, Lawrence, Lyman, McPherson, Meade, Mellette, Miner, Oglala Lakota, Pennington, Perkins, Potter, Sanborn, Spink, Stanley, Sully, Tripp, Todd, Walworth, Yankton and Ziebach.

Only essential personnel within state offices in those counties should report to their work stations

This storm has featured blizzard conditions in the western and central portions of the state. Interstate 90 remains closed from the Wyoming Border to Chamberlain-Oacoma. “No Travel Advisories” also have been posted on other highways. Heavy rain has caused flooding in south central and southeast South Dakota with water covering some roads and highways.

Officials are monitoring the storm closely and evaluating the need to make further office closures. Additional counties may be added to the Governor’s order Thursday.

Citizens with business at state offices in other South Dakota counties impacted by the storm should call ahead to make sure the office remains open.