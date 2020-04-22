Governor Noem Advising Fans to Stay Home from Park Jefferson Races

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Park Jefferson International Speedway is scheduled to host live racing this weekend. Governor Kristi Noem is encouraging you not to attend, while Union County says it doesn’t have the authority to cancel the event. Saturday’s Open Wheel Nationals will feature 64 cars across two classes. Race promoter Terry McCarl is taking precautions, limiting teams and attendance, but Governor Kristi Noem doesn’t approve. The event is sold out. Usually the track can hold 4,000 fans, but organizers only allowed 700 tickets to be sold to adhere to social distancing. The race will go on, but Union County commissioners are asking everyone involved to act responsibly. People who do attend Saturday’s event are asked to wear a protective mask.