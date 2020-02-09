Governor Gymnastics Sixth at ESD

PIERRE, S.D – The Pierre Governor gymnastics team had a disappointing day at the ESD Conference meet hosted by Harrisburg. The Governors scored 133.525 to finish 6th in the 8 team ESD field. Watertown won the team title with a score of 147.450 to defeat runner up Mitchell who scored 143.325. Mikah Moser scored 36.850 in the All Around to finish in third place behind ESD All Around champion Myah Morris of Watertown who won the title with a 38.350 score. The next highest All Around score from Pierre was a 31.200 from Ryan Sheppick which finished in 24th place. Moser won the Beam with a score of 38.350 while she finished third on the Vault and second on the Uneven Bars. The Governors will head to next week’s State Tournament.

