Governor Gymnastics Second at Rapid City Gym O Rama

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Dickinson, N.D., which has won four straight North Dakota state titles, dominated the Rapid City Gym-O-Rama once again on Saturday with 146.225 points, over 14 points better than second-place Pierre. The Governors finished with 132.175 points, with Rapid City Stevens third at 128.90. Hot Springs finished fourth with 124.950, followed by Chamberlain with 121.375 and Rapid City Central was 6th in the team field with 111.725. Dickinson senior Ayanna Fossum won three of four events and the all-around for another big day in Rapid City. She scored 37.650 points in the all-around and won the floor exercise at 9.550, the beam at 9.250 and the vault at 9.600. Mikah Moser of Pierre was second in the all-around with 36.975 points for the highest Governor finish on the day. Moser also won the bars with 9.400 points and was second on the floor with a 9.525 and the vault at 9.550. The Governors will return to Rapid City next Saturday for a triangular meet with the two Rapid City schools.