Governor Gymnast Win Rapid City Triangular

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pierre Governor gymnastics team scored 135.850 to win a triangular meet with the two Rapid City schools Saturday in Rapid City. The Governors Mikah Moser won a three of the four individual events and took the All Around with a score of 37.600 score. She was the only Governor gymnast to place in the all of the events. Moser won the Vaoul with a 9.400 score. The Uneven Bars with a 9.450. The Beam at 9.500 and the Governor junior was second on the Floor Exercise with a 9.250. Emerie Stephens of the Gov’s finished fifth with a 8.450. Pierre will travel to Harrisburg to compete in the ESD Conference meet Saturday.

