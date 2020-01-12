Governor Gymnast Score Drops at Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Pierre Governor gymnastics team score dropped nearly 5 points on Saturday at the Patty Jorgenson Brookings Invitational gymnastics meet on Saturday. The Governors scored 131.950 to finish to finish 7th in the 10 team event. Watertown scored 145.275 to win the team title of the meet. Mitchell was second. Brooke Bollinger of Watertown won the All Around title with a score of 37,475. Micah Moser of the Governors scored 34.950 to finish 7th and the only top 10 finisher on the day. Meg Erwin was 13th with a score of 33.600. Moser had a 4th place finish on the Uneven Bars nd tied for 7th on the Floor Exercise for the top finishes for the Governor.

BHS Gymnstics Invite Results by Event