Governor Gymnast Post Season High Score

MITCHELL, S.D. – The Pierre Governor Gymnastics team scored a season high 134.200 to finish 5th at the Jill McCormick Invitational meet hosted by Mitchell on Saturday. Mitchell scored a 143.225 to win the meet besting runner up Watertown which scored a 141.700. Sioux Falls O’Gorman and Lincoln finished 3rd and 4th ahead of Pierre. Yankton was 6th with a 131.125 while Rapid City Stevens and Central rounded out the 8 team field. Micah Moser led the Governor contingent with a 7th place finish in the All Around with a score of 35.175 for her highest score of the season. Brooke Bollinger of Watertown won the All Around with a score of 37.075. Meg Erwin of the Governors was 9th with a 34.050 score for a top 10 finish.

Jill McCormick Individual Results – Saturday