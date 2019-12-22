Sunday, December 22, 2019
Latest:
Sports 

Governor Gymnast Post Season High Score

rodfisher

MITCHELL, S.D. – The Pierre Governor Gymnastics team scored a season high 134.200 to finish 5th at the Jill McCormick Invitational meet hosted by Mitchell on Saturday.   Mitchell scored a 143.225 to win the meet besting runner up Watertown which scored a 141.700.  Sioux Falls O’Gorman and Lincoln finished 3rd and 4th ahead of Pierre.  Yankton was 6th with a 131.125 while Rapid City Stevens and Central rounded out the 8 team field.  Micah Moser led the Governor contingent with a 7th place finish in the All Around with a score of 35.175 for her highest score of the season.  Brooke Bollinger of Watertown won the All Around with a score of 37.075.  Meg Erwin of the Governors was 9th with a 34.050 score for a top 10 finish.

 

Jill McCormick Individual Results – Saturday