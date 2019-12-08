Governor Gumnastics 6th at Sioux Falls Meet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Pierre Governor Gymnastics team finished 6th in the 11 team Lolly Forseth Invitational Gymnastics meet Saturday in Sioux Falls. The Governors scored 130.200 in the meet won by Mitchell who scored 141.400 which was one point better than runner up Watertown. Micah Moser was 7th in thee All Around with a score of 34.100. Myah Morris of Watertown was the All Around winner with a 37.325 score. Moser placed 5th individually in the Vault for her only top 10 finish on any event. Meg Erwin came in 14th in the All Around with a 32.775 score and Jasi Krull was 17th with a score of 37.150.

2019 Lolly Fortseth Results