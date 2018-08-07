Governor Golfers Set to Begin Season

PIERRE, S.D. – The High School Golf Season for Class AA and Class A boys began Monday with the first official day of practice. The Pierre Governor golf team is preparing for their season opener with workouts at Hillsview Golf Course. Guy Hunter takes over the head coaching duties from John Knox and the first year head coach says he has good numbers of golfers out this year.*

This year’s Pierre golf team will be young but coach Hunter says he has some varsity experience back from last year’s squad.*

While practices started this week, there isn’t much time to get ready with the first tournament scheduled already Monday in Sioux Falls at Willow Run Golf Course.*

And the boys who make the first varsity tournament may not make the second one as coach Hunter says it is a work in progress to find the top 6 golfers on the team.*

Coach Hunter wants his team to manage the golf course during their rounds this year and with just a week between starting and the teams first tournament, course management may take a few rounds before the Governors totally understand it.*

The Governors will play in two tournaments next week and then host the only home meet of the season, the Pierre Invitational on August 21 at Hillsview Golf Course.