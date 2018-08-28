Governor Golfers Scores High on Monday in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The Pierre Governor golf team fired a 364 team score to finish 6th in the Hub City Invitational golfed at the Lee Park Golf Course in Aberdeen on Monday. Aberdeen Central had a 317 to win the team title finishing 10 strokes better that runner up Sissetion. No Governor golfer scored in the top 15 to place in the tournament. The Individual medalist title was won by Lucas Scheafbauer of Aberdeen Central who fired a 72. There were a total of 11 teams who played in the tournament. The Governors best score of the day was an 89 shot by Thomas Kropp good for a 22nd place finish. Carter Karst and Zane Baus each had 91’s while Tyler Swensen fired a 93, Sawyer Lee a 94 and Grady Klundt had a 97. The Governors travel to Sturgis to compete in a tournament at the Boulder Canyon Country Club on Friday.