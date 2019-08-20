Governor Golfers Score Higher at Brandon Invite

BRANDON, S.D. – The Pierre Governor golf team wrapped up it’s two day tournament start to the season competing Tuesday in the Brandon Valley Invitational. The tournament was part of the two day Warrior-Lynx Invitational. Compared to Monday, Pierre scores were up on Tuesday at Brandon. Carter Karst had a round of 81 while Raef Briggs and Zain Baus each fired 88’s. Nicklaus Bothun had a 90 while Grady Kludt came in with a 91 and Luke Olson fired a 101. Overall, Jack Lundin fired back to back rounds of 72 for a 144 team score. The Sioux Falls Roosevelt golfer won a playoff over Jack Hilgenberg of Sioux Falls Lincoln who also had a two round 144 score. For Pierre, Carter Karst had a two round score 157 to tie for 24th and the best finish for the Governors over the two days. Grady Klundt had a 174 to finish to finish tied for 45th. Raef Briggs had a 181, Zain Baus fired a 185, Nicklaus Bothon and Luke Olson each had 194’s. As a team, the Governors had rounds of 345 and 347 for a two round total 692 and tied with Mitchell for 11th. Sioux Falls Lincoln had a two round score 601 and edged out runner up Sioux Falls Roosevelt by two strokes. Yankton was third at 614 and Sioux Falls O’Gorman with 615 and Rapid City Stevens with 618 rounded out the top 5 in the 14 team tournament.