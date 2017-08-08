Governor Golfers Prepare for Season Opener on Monday

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor golf team has held it’s first two days of pre season practice at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre. John Knox is back as head coach of the Governors and he has a lot of golfers out for golf this year.

The Governors have a mix of experience and youth back for this year’s squad but coach Knox says the players that are back at the varsity level will play some good golf this fall.

Pierre has little time to prepare for their season opener as it will be played next Monday at the Willow Creek Golf Course in Sioux Falls.