Governor Golfers Open Season

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor golf team opened the season on Monday at the Warrior Invite on the Willow Creek Golf Course in Sioux Falls. Pierre fired a team score 345 and was 10th out of 14 teams entered in the tournament. Sioux Falls Lincoln had a 298 team score to finish first followed by Sioux Falls Roosevelt with a 301. Two squads, Yankton and Sioux Falls O’Gorman each had rounds of 307. Individually, Zach Curd of O’Gorman fired a 69 to claim a 3 shot lead over Jack Lundin of Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Ethan Vikander of Aberdeen Central. Pierre best score of the day came from Carter Karst. He fired an round of 76 and finished in a 6 way tie for 14th. Grady Klundt came in with a round of 83 for the Governors next best score ont he day while Luke Olson, golfing in his very first varsity match had a round of 93 along with Raef Briggs of the Governors. Zane Baus had a round of 97 and Nicklaus Bothun of Pierre had a 104 for the other Governor score.

After opening their season on Monday the Pierre Governor golf team plays in tournament number 2 today. The Governors will play in the Brandon Invitational on the Brandon Country Club Course.