Governor Golfers Fire Season Low Score Tuesday

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor Golf team fired a season low 337 to finish 7th at the Pierre Invitational Golf tournmanet Tuesday at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre. Rapid City Stevens won the tournament with a 286 score, 12 strokes better than Watertown. Spearfish was third with a 299. Sam Grout of Spearfish won a 3 way playoff for Indvidual Medalist honors. Grout finished with a regulation 70 along with Ben Daane of Rapid City Stevens and Ethan Vikander of Aberdeen Central. Once again the Governors did not have a medalist in the top 15. Their best score was shot by Sawyer Lee who carded a 81. Grady Klundt and Carter Karst were next with 87’s. Thomas Kropp had a 91 and Ethan Ogan came in with a 93. Coach Guy Hunter says that is where the Governors should be for a team score.

The Governors are back in action on Friday when they golf in the Huron Invitational at the Broadland Creek Golf Course.