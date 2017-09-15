Governor Golfers Finish 6th at Mitchell

MITCHELL, S.D. – The Pierre Governor golf team fired 28 over par to finish 6th at the Mitchell Invitational golf tournament Fridayat the Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell. Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Sioux Falls O’Gorman tied for the team title. Austin Hoss had the best score for the Governor golfers with a2 over par 74 and a 10th place finish. Kade McTighthad a 75nfor a 15th place finish for the top Governor scores on the day. Parker Pietz had a 79 and Grady Klundt fired a 84. Clay Ambach came in with a 87 and Carter Karst had a 88.

