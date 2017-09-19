Governor Golfers 9th at Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The Pierre Governor golf team shot a 336 to finish 9th at the Watertown Invitational Golf tournament played Monday on the Cattail Crossing Country Club in Watertown. Aberdeen Central had a 308 to win the team title, 4 shots better than runner Aberdeen Roncalli. Sam Batta of Watertown fired a 69 to win individual medalist honors. All of the Governors scores were high including a 76 from Austin Hoss and a 79 from Parker Pietz. Grady Klundt had a 9 while Clay Ambach fired a 91 and Carter Karst a 92. Tyler Swensen had a 98. 2017 Watertown Boys Invite Indiv. Results 2017 Watertown Boys Invite Team Results

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.