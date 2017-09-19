  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Governor Golfers 9th at Watertown

Governor Golfers 9th at Watertown

September 19, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The Pierre Governor golf team shot a 336 to finish 9th at the Watertown Invitational Golf tournament played Monday on the Cattail Crossing Country Club in Watertown. Aberdeen Central had a 308 to win the team title, 4 shots better than runner Aberdeen Roncalli. Sam Batta of Watertown fired a 69 to win individual medalist honors. All of the Governors scores were high including a 76 from Austin Hoss and a 79 from Parker Pietz. Grady Klundt had a 9 while Clay Ambach fired a 91 and Carter Karst a 92. Tyler Swensen had a 98.

2017 Watertown Boys Invite Indiv. Results

2017 Watertown Boys Invite Team Results


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.



Multimedia