Governor Golfers 7th in ESD Tournament

MITCHELL, S.D – The Pierre Governor golf team fired a 355 to finish 7th in the ESD Gof tournament Saturday at the Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell. Yankton won the title with a 303 and 9 shots better than runner up Watertown. Jake Olson of Watertown won the ESD Individual medalist title with a round of 71 and a two shot victory over runnerup Ethan Vikander of Aberdeen Central. Landon Moe and Jimmie Cunningham each had 74’s to finish in a tie for third. Grady Klundt of Pierre had an 85 for the Gov low score on the day and a finish in a tie for 25th. Carter Karst finished with an 97 while Zain Baus carded a 90 and Sawyer Sonnenschien had a 93. Luke Olson and Raef Briggs rounded out the Governor scoring with rounds of 96. Their were a total of 52 golfers golfing in the tournament. The 7th place finish by the Governors was two places higher than last year.