Governor Golfers 4th at Brookings

September 11, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Pierre Governor golf team tied their best score of the year firing a 315 to finish fourth in the Brookings Invitational golf tournament Monday at the Brookings Country Club. Sioux Falls O”Gorman won another tournament with a 288, 15 shots better than runner up Aberdeen Central. Sioux Falls Washington had a round of 307 for a third place finish. Watertown had a 321 to finish 5th in the 12 team meet. The Governors Austin Hoss fired a 73 good for a tie for 5th place. Jonah Dorer of Aberdeen Central won individual medalist honors with a 67 posting a two shot victory. Kade McTighe had a 76 to tie for 13th for the other Governor place winner. Grady Klundt fired a 81 for Pierre while Parker Pietz had a 85 and Carter Karst had a 93. Tyler Swenson had a 114 to finish 69th in the 69 player field.

