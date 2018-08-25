Governor Golfer Scores High at Huron

HURON, S.D. – The Pierre Governor golf team fired a 351 to finish tied for 13th at the Huron Invitational at the Broadland Creek Golf Course on Friday. Rapid City Stevens won the tournament with a 397 and 6 shot victory over Watertown. Brock Murphy of Tea Area was the individual medalist firing a 69 and a 4 stroke victory. the highest finish by a Governor golfer was a 84 by Gracy Klundt and a 40th place. finish. To view the scores from the tournament click on the link below…

Huron Inv 2018