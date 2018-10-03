Governor Golf Season Ends

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Pierre Governor golf team fired a second round 347 for a two round total of 716 and finished 16th in the 17 team Class AA Boys State Golf tournament that wrapped up Tuesday in Brookings at the Brookings Country Club. Sioux Falls Lincon won the State title with a two round score of 606 and finished four shots ahead of first round leader Rapid City Stevens. Lincoln’s Ryan Neff fired a second round 71 for a two round toral 145 and claimed a 4 shot victory for the individual state title. The Governors Grady Klundt had a two round total 175 for the top score in the tournament for the Governors. Tyler Swenson was next with a 175. Carter Karst carded a two round total 178. Sawyer Lee had a 188 and Thomas Kropp finished with a 192. There were a total of 105 golfers in the tournament field.