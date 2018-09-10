Governor Golf Scores Remain High

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor golf team fired a 358 team scored on Monday at the Brookings Invitational golfed at the Brookings Country Club. That put them 16th in the 18 team field. Sioux Falls Roosevelt fired a 288 to win the tournament championship by 16 strokes over runner up Rapid City Stevens. Harrisburg finished third with a 308. Jack Lundin of Roosevelt was individual medalist with a score of 68, two shots ahead of teammate Garett Everson. Again, Governor golfers had high scores with Grady Klundt firing a 88 to tie for 71st in the standings, one shot better than Thomas Kropp who had a 89. Zain Baus came in with a 94 while Carter Karst had a 97. Tyler Swenson did score for the Governors. For complete tournament results and scores log onto https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/1651127