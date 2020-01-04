Governor Girls Win but Governor Boys Drop Another Close One

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor girls posted their third straight win, a 72-62 in over Watertown on Friday night but the Governor boys lost their fourth game by 7 points or less as they came up short 51-45 to the Watertown Arrows in a doubleheader at Riggs High Gym. In the girls game, the Governors jumped out to an early lead only to see Watertwon battle back in the second quarter. But Kodi Severyn’s 3 point basket in the final second gave Pierre the lead back at 29-28 and they would not trail the rest of the way as they outscored Watertown 20-7 in the third quarter. Remington Price led the way for the Governors as the Pierre freshman had 17 points and Caytee Williams at 14. Maggie Heesch had game high honors with 18 points for the Arrows who committed 30 turnovers in the game but outrebounded the Governors by nearly 20 boards in the game. Pierre improved to 3 and 2 ith the victory and will host Brookings at 4:15 pm this Afternoon (Saturday)

-0-

In the boys game, Watertown shot their way to a 21 point lead and then had to hang on as the Governors rally fell short. The Arrows hit 6 of the first 7 3-points shots they took as they built a 21-10 lead early in the second quarter. Pierre started to nibble away and cut the lead to 10 at 37-27 at the half. The Governors came out in the third quarter and scored the first 8 points of the second half and had a 1 point lead at 41-40 late in the period before Watertown grabbed the lead back and led 42-41 after 3. Bu Watertown scored the first 10 points of the fourth period to record their second victory of the season and send Pierre to their fourth loss of the year. Brandon Smith led all scorers with 24 points for the Arrows while Cooper Heier and Mason Morris added 10 points apiece. Grey Zabel had a team high 23 for Pierre and was the only player to reach double figures for the Govs. The Govs outrebounded the Arrows by 11 but turned the ball over 15 times in the game. The Governors fall to 0 and 4 on the season and will host Brookings at 3 pm this afternoon (Saturday) at Riggs High Gym.